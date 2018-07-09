A royal christening! Prince Louis was christened on Monday, July 9, at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. His parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, Prince Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles; and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended the christening. Ahead of the ceremony, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge asked the following to be godparents of Their Royal Highness: Mr. Nicholas van Cutsem, Mr. Guy Pelly, Mr. Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, The Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Miss Lucy Middleton.

