Prince Louis’ Godparents Revealed Ahead of His Christening

Keeping it in the family! Prince William and Duchess Kate have chosen the godparents for their son Prince Louis ahead of his christening.

Kensington Palace announced in a press release on Monday, July 9, that the royal couple have asked Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher to be the 2-month-old’s godfathers. His godmothers will be Lady Laura Meade, Hannah Carter and Lucy Middleton.

Louis’ christening will be held at The Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London on Monday afternoon. He will wear a handmade replica of the royal christening robe designed by Queen Elizabeth II’s dressmaker Angela Kelly. The Lily Font and water from the River Jordan will be used during the ceremony. William and Kate, both 36, will hold a private tea at Clarence House afterward. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will serve slices from a tier of their 2011 wedding cake to their guests. Matt Holyoak will be the official photographer at the Clarence House reception.

The guest list for the infant’s christening includes Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, Michael and Carole Middleton, James Matthews and Pippa Middleton, James Middleton and the godparents with their spouses. The queen and Prince Philip are not expected to attend, but Buckingham Palace said their decision is not due to health reasons.

Learn more about the godparents below!