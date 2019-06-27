Headed overseas! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced that they’ll officially be traveling to Southern Africa with their son Archie come fall.

The couple shared their big news with a lengthy post via Instagram on Thursday, June 27. “TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn,” the post read.

According to the post, Meghan, 37, and Archie will accompany Harry, 34, to Southern Africa, with the Invictus Games founder traveling on alone to Bostwana, Malawi and Angola, afterward.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the post continued. “This will be their first official tour as a family!”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the royal couple would be embarking on a tour to the continent in October.

“[They] “will be expanding Harry’s Sentebale charity during the trip,” an insider told Us at the time. (Sentebale advocates for the mental health of young children living with HIV in Lesotho, Botswana, and Malawi.)

It’s personally significant to the pair that 1-month-old Archie’s first voyage will be to Africa — the Suits alum and the military vet got to know each other in Botswana on their third date, as Harry revealed in the couple’s first post-engagement interview. “We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry said at the time. He added: “So, then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other.”

In addition, the twosome visited Victoria Falls in Zambia for Meghan’s 35th birthday in August 2017. Meghan’s engagement ring, which she recently redesigned with more diamonds, also features a conflict-free center stone from Botswana.

The trip will be the duo’s second royal tour — their first took place in October 2018 and took the pair to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.

