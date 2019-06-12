A family trip! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will be heading to Africa on a two-week royal tour in October, and baby Archie will be right there with them, Us Weekly can confirm.

The former military pilot, 34, and the Suits alum, 37, “will be expanding Harry’s Sentebale charity during the trip,” an insider tells Us Weekly. By the time they jet off, Archie will be nearly 5 months old.

The family of three will make stops in the countries of Angola, Malawi, and South Africa, while Harry continues his work with the foundation he founded in 2006. Sentebale’s mission is to raise money for children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.

Harry and Meghan — who wed in May 2018 — announced the arrival of their first child via their Sussex Royal Instagram page last month.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019,” the pair wrote on Instagram. “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

It didn’t take long for the duo to get back to work, though it wasn’t easy for either of them to leave their little bundle of joy. Harry took an overnight trip to Italy nearly two-and-a-half weeks after the birth of Archie to play in a charity polo match for the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Rome.

“Harry left for Italy and it was very difficult for him to leave Archie and Meghan,” a source told Us at the time. “He wants to spend every second he can with them.”

Meghan, meanwhile, stepped out for the annual Trooping the Colour earlier this month, which marked her first royal appearance since giving birth. “She has spent almost every moment with him and saying goodbye was very difficult,” an insider explained of her outing. “But Meghan truly wanted to be at the celebration for the queen.”

A second source confirmed that Archie wasn’t far away as Meghan and Harry enjoyed the festivities. “Archie was at Trooping the Colour,” a source shared. “[It] was a chance for him to meet some of his cousins.”

