All hail the queen … and duchess! Meghan Markle showed up for the annual Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday, June 8, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s birthday.

This is the first public appearance for the 37-year-old royal since she stepped out with baby Archie and husband Prince Harry on May 8, two days after she gave birth.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a navy blue ensemble by the same designer as her wedding dress, Clare Waight Keller. She wore a matching hat by Noel Stewart.

Other royal attendees who attended the queen’s 93rd birthday celebration include her son Prince Charles and his wife, Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles, Harry, 34, Duchess Kate, Prince William, and their children, George, 5, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 13 months. The queen’s birthday is on April 21, but it’s a tradition dating back to 1748 to celebrate the monarch’s birthday during the summer military march.

The British family put up a united front for the day’s festivities, but in May, Us Weekly confirmed that Harry and Meghan will be breaking away from their joint charity, The Royal Foundation, with William, 36, and Kate, 37.

The organization was set up in 2011, with the Duchess of Sussex joining for her first public appearance in February 2018. A source told Us that the two couples will now pursue separate charitable efforts.

The Suits alum also garnered attention earlier this month when President Donald Trump called her past criticism of him “nasty” ahead of his three-day trip to the U.K.

Even though the former actress did not attend the international events from June 3 to June 5, the president answered that he “didn’t know” she was “nasty” when a reporter asked about her 2016 comments stating she would “move to Canada” if he got elected.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum ended his remarks by praising the royal, “I think it’s nice, and I’m sure she’ll do excellently,” he said of an American in the British role. “She’ll be very good.”

