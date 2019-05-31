Fab four no more? Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are going to break away from their joint charity with Prince William and Duchess Kate, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Harry, 34, William, 36, and Kate, 37, set up the Royal Foundation in 2011. The 37-year-old Suits alum made her first appearance with the charity at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.

While Meghan officially joined the foundation as a patron after she married Harry in May 2018, the Q&A marked her first and last appearance. The two couples will now pursue charitable efforts separately.

This marks the second major separation between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the former actress joined the family. In March, Harry and Meghan officially split royal households from William and Kate.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] has agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year,” Kensington Palace told Us in a statement at the time. “The household, which will be created with the support of the queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

While rumors of a royal rift have swirled for months, William and Kate were sure to congratulate Harry and Meghan after they welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie, earlier this month.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” a message shared by the palace on May 6 read.

A week later, Us confirmed William and Kate met their nephew.

A insider told Us at the time that the duchesses were “bonding over motherhood.” William and Kate are parents of sons Prince George, 5, and Prince Louis, 13 months, and 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

