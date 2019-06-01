Not getting off on the right foot. President Donald Trump took aim at Duchess Meghan ahead of his visit to the U.K. to meet with the royal family.

The 72-year-old was questioned about the Duchess of Sussex’s past criticism of him during the 2016 presidential campaign. “She said she’d move to Canada if you got elected,” a reporter told Trump in an interview published by The Sun on Saturday, June 1. “Turned out she moved to Britain.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum was apparently unaware of Meghan’s beef with him. “No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he replied. (The businessman previously used the term “nasty woman” to describe his 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton.)

However, Trump went on to note the benefits of having an American in the royal family. “I think it’s nice, and I’m sure she’ll do excellently,” he said. “She’ll be very good.”

Meghan reportedly will not be present during the president’s three-day visit, which will kick off on Monday, June 3. The 37-year-old is on maternity leave after welcoming her first child, son Archie, with husband Prince Harry on May 6.

Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, traveled to England in July 2018 to meet and have tea with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The 93-year-old monarch has spent time with 11 of the last 12 U.S. presidents. Lyndon B. Johnson was the exception.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this week that Meghan plans to bring Archie across the pond in the near future. A source said that the destination will “most likely” be New York, which the former actress visited in February to celebrate her baby shower.

“As of now, the plan is for this to take place some time over the summer,” the insider told Us. “She’ll see her mom [Doria Ragland] and friends.”

Meghan has “really taken to motherhood,” according to a source, who adds: “She’s so soft and gentle with Archie.”

