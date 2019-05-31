Exclusive

Prince Harry Had Trouble Leaving Duchess Meghan and Baby Archie for Italy Trip 

By

Fatherhood suits Prince Harry! The dad of newborn Archie had trouble leaving Duchess Meghan and the baby behind in order to travel to Italy, a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Prince Harry Difficult Leaving Meghan Archie Italy Trip 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England. Dominic Lipinski/WPA/Getty Images

“Harry left for Italy and it was very difficult for him to leave Archie and Meghan,” the source tells Us. “He wants to spend every second he can with them.”

Fortunately, the Duke of Sussex, 34, has nothing to worry about because the former Suits actress, 37, “has really taken to motherhood,” says the source.

The source adds that both parents want nothing but the best for their son: “Meghan and Harry are first-time parents so they want everything in their house to be organic, healthy and good for the baby.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

