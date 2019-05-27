Blind dates can be a daunting experience. What if the two of you don’t vibe? What if he eats his spaghetti like a complete slob? What if she runs to the bathroom every five minutes to text her friends?

“I have a friend at home and he randomly sets me up with people every now and then on dates. It’s just awkward because there’s so many times that you meet people and it’s just too awkward and you just don’t feel right,” Britney Spears said on The Jonathan Ross Show in 2016 about her bad experiences with mystery meet-ups (before falling in love with Sam Asghari). “I went with this one guy and he looked like a lizard. Like, I was so scared. … I was like, ‘Holy s–t, he looks just like a lizard,’ and I had to go.”

Fortunately, blind dates don’t have to be awful. They can be quite exhilarating — and could even lead to true love. Just ask Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault, and the countless other celebrity couples who were set up by mutual friends.

Harry and Meghan became husband and wife less than two years after their first date, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton waited it out for about five years before walking down the aisle.

Others were less lucky in love. Though they started dating thanks to a blind date, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson ultimately ended up going their separate ways, as did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

Scroll down to take a look at some of the A-list pairs who met on blind dates!