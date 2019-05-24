Polo calls! Prince Harry spent his first night without Duchess Meghan since the couple welcomed baby Archie earlier this month.

The 34-year-old prince beamed as he played polo for his African kids’ charity during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Rome on Friday, May 24. Harry touched down in the Italian capital the day before, making Thursday, May 23, his first night away from his newborn son.

Meghan, 37, gave birth to Archie on May 6. Two days later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gushed to the press about their new roles as parents.

“It’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” the Suits alum told reporters inside Windsor Castle on May 8. Meghan added that their son is “really calm” and “has the sweetest temperament.”

Harry, for his part, called parenting “amazing.”

“We’re so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some precious time as he slowly starts to grow up,” the duke said.

While Harry’s first trip outside of England after Archie’s birth was to Rome, an insider told Us Weekly that Meghan wants to bring their first child to her native Los Angeles when they are ready to travel.

“For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane,” the insider told Us on May 16.

The source also noted that the Duchess of Sussex “likes to do things her way.”

“She’s a very strong woman who wants to use her role to modernize the monarchy, which is one of the reasons she and Harry decided to reject a title for Archie,” the insider noted. “They want their son to lead a normal life.”

