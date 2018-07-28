Priyanka Chopra’s not the only pal of Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry that’s getting mushy over the royal couple. Argentine polo star Nacho Figueras gushed over the pair after he and Harry won the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Windsor, England, on Thursday, July 26.

In a series of shots posted to his Instagram page on Friday, July 27, Figueras, 41, who is a friend of Harry’s, gushed over the Duchess formerly known as Meghan Markle, 36. “This girl really rocks,” he captioned a photo of himself receiving the trophy from the former Suits star. “The more I know you the more I am convinced that you both found each other to change the world. Let’s push the envelope!! Let’s make the world a better place.”

They’re certainly on the right track: The charity polo match raised $1 million for Sentebale, a nonprofit founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, which works to support wellbeing and mental health for children living with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Team captain Figueras also cracked a joke about a now-viral picture of Harry and Meghan sharing a passionate kiss while he stood next to them, writing, “When you wished that trophy would turn into a violin. What an incredible love story.”

The sweet gesture, while not uncommon for Harry and Meghan, was a break from royal tradition, as members of the family (Prince William and Duchess Kate included) do not typically engage in public displays of affection. As a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly on July 20, Meghan is still adjusting to life under the palace’s regulations. “She’s very overwhelmed with all the rules of the palace,” the insider said. “She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning,” the source tells Us. “The palace has been really good and supportive of her, but she’s still learning her new life.”

The newlyweds will be taking their PDA stateside in 2019, with a source confirming to Us that they are planning a U.S. tour in the spring. “Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.,” the insider shared. “Meghan and Harry want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S. They want to highlight and foster these relationships.”