XOXO! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sure know how to celebrate.

The newlyweds kissed after the Duke of Sussex won the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England on Thursday, July 26. Harry, 33, played on his charity’s team, which narrowly bested their opponent with a final score of 5-4. The 36-year-old Suits alum awarded team captain Nacho Figueras with the trophy and then marked the victory by locking lips with her husband.

While royals don’t typically kiss in public, Princess Diana sometimes gave husband Prince Charles a smooch when presenting him with awards. Meanwhile, the duke and duchess are known for their public displays of affection, which often include holding hands.

Meghan seems to be adjusting to her new life well, though behind-the-scenes things might not be as smooth as they appear. “She’s very overwhelmed with all the rules of the Palace. She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning,” a source told Us earlier this month. “The Palace has been really good and supportive of her, but she’s still learning her new life.”

Soon, the pair will bring their love stateside, as Us exclusively revealed that Meghan and Harry are planning a United States tour for spring 2019. “They are so excited to head to the U.S.,” a palace insider said. “Meghan is looking forward to introducing Harry to everything she loves about the U.S.”