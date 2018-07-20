Duchess Meghan (née Markle) is having a Mia Thermopolis moment. The former Suits star is still adjusting to the royal family’s guidelines, a source close to the royal exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“She’s very overwhelmed with all the rules of the Palace. She understands why they’re there, but she’s still learning,” the source tells Us. “The Palace has been really good and supportive of her, but she’s still learning her new life.”

After Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, a lengthy list of rules emerged that the Duchess of Sussex is allegedly expected to follow. According to reports, that list bans social media, dark nail polish, selfies and includes specific dress guidelines.

According to the source, the “most frustrating” part for Meghan, 36, is “not being able to comment” on all of the drama surrounding her father, Thomas Markle.

“She’s essentially not able to prevent these kind of stories. Now, everything has to go through official Palace,” the source explains. “She doesn’t have her own publicist, she can’t make any comments on Twitter and she can’t reach out to him to tell him to stop speaking to the press. Her father’s comments have an effect on everything.”

Meghan’s relationship with her dad has been strained ever since the former lighting director was caught staging photos with the paparazzi ahead of her royal nuptials. Thomas claimed at the time that he could not travel to London for the wedding because he needed to have heart surgery. He recently made headlines for claiming that Meghan looked “terrified” during her recent royal engagements with Harry.

A source told Us that there is “no trust” between the duchess and Thomas amid the scandal.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas. … She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her,” the source told Us, adding that Meghan would “like to speak to him,” but “lives in fear that he’ll leak their communication.”

The source added: “If he’s spoken this much already, why wouldn’t he leak their conversation?”

Harry, for his part, has never met Thomas. A source revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly that the couple is set to make an official visit to the U.S. in 2019, but Meghan is planning “unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!