Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s busy schedule continues! The newlyweds attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in England on Thursday, July 26.

Harry, 33, was on hand to participate in the match, which raises money and awareness for the Sentebale charity he cofounded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The foundation supports the mental health and well-being of children affected by HIV in the African countries of Lesotho and Botswana.

