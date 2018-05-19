BFF goals! Priyanka Chopra is full of love after witnessing her friend Duchess Meghan marry Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. The actress shared a series of photos of the couple‘s wedding on Instagram and captioned it with a sweet message for the newlyweds.

“Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still … that happened today … You my friend … were the epitome of grace, love and beauty,” Chopra, 35, wrote. “Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately.”

She added: “Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good … seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy … and tear up! 😑 I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.. 💕.”

Chopra was spotted arriving at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in a stunning lilac dress and matching fascinator. The night before the ceremony, the Baywatch star shared a photo of herself with friends and revealed her dress was still not ready. “Pre Wedding SHEnanigans! 12:10AM the morning of…and still waiting for the dress! 📌 ,” she wrote.

She also shared another snap to her Instagram Story of someone making alternations to her outfit, writing, “Still at it. #afterhours #alterations #lastminute #drama.”

The Quantico actress exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly in April that she would be attending her friend’s wedding. “I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” Chopra told Us. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan.”

The actress continued: “I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”