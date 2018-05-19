Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan weren’t afraid to break some British royal traditions when they became husband and wife on Saturday, May 19.

The newlywed’s personal stamp could be seen all throughout their wedding ceremony, which took place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The pair added their own twist to their nuptials, including their choice of music, Meghan’s walk down the aisle, and even an important moment with the groom’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Scroll down to see which traditions the newlyweds broke during their wedding.