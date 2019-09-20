The look of love! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped out in style for pal Misha Nonoo’s star-studded wedding in Rome, while 4-month-old son Archie appeared to stay at home.

The royal couple looked thrilled to be in attendance at Nonoo’s nuptials to Michael Hess. The pair tied the knot at Villa Aurelia on Friday, September 20.

Harry, 35, wore a dapper black tuxedo, while Meghan, 38, put off princess vibes in a black, beaded dress and her signature updo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not the only famous faces at the ceremony. Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, Princess Eugenie, James Corden and Diplo also supported the bride and groom as they said “I do.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, September 19, that Harry and Meghan traveled to Rome to attend the wedding.

Nonoo is a longtime friend of the Suits alum. In fact, the fashion designer is rumored to be the one who set up Harry and Meghan on a blind date, though she declined to comment on the matter earlier this month.

The style expert, who designed the highly discussed white shirt that the former actress wore during her first official appearance with Harry in September 2017, opened up about their friendship in a New York Times profile. She explained that the two met at a Miami event nearly a decade ago.

“She is the most generous, the most genuine person,” Nonoo told the newspaper, noting that Meghan is “such a sister in the sense that, you know, if you’re her friend, she’ll do anything for you.”

Nonoo emphasized that the pair’s friendship has not been altered since the duchess became a member of the royal family. “From, you know, the handwritten thank-you letters that you receive, to never missing a birthday, an occasion, checking in,” she said. “You may think because someone’s so busy that they’re not there, but that has never changed, how genuinely thoughtful she is.”

Hess and Nonoo made their first public appearance as a couple at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

