All in good fun! Diplo put an end to the chatter that he and Joe Jonas are feuding after he live-streamed the “Cake by the Ocean” crooner’s Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner last month.

“I’m friends with them, and so I was talking to Joe today because there was a story that came out that he was, like, mad [at] me, so he called me today to apologize,” the DJ, 40, told Ryan Seacrest during a radio interview on Monday, June 3.

When the American Idol host, 43, asked Diplo about his Instagram Stories during the nuptials, he responded, “I didn’t know it was a serious wedding … I really didn’t know what was going on.”

He added: “I was hanging out with them after the Billboard Awards and … it was just crazy, so I was like, ‘Let me just record this,’ and there was mad people with cameras. I didn’t know I was the only person recording this thing.”

Jonas, 29, tied the knot to the Game of Thrones star, 23, at the Little White Wedding Chapel. The boybander made headlines again when he joked during an interview with Roman Kemp on Wednesday, May 29, saying that the “Close to Me” artist “did ruin” his special day by capturing it on social media.

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old,” the DNCE frontman quipped. “He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live-streamed with dog face filters.”

Jonas added of him and his new wife: “We just laughed. We loved it, we thought it was ridiculous and I just love that he was walking into the chapel, and he’s like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding real quick.’”

Diplo, for his part, took to Instagram the following day to playfully hit back at his pal for his comments. “The only thing that ‘ruined’ the wedding was your fit,” the Mississippi native wrote alongside a screenshot of an article about Jonas’ interview, referring to Jonas’ gray tux.

Turner also opened up about their surprise wedding, revealing she would’ve liked to keep it private, but ultimately didn’t mind Diplo’s clips.

“I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she said in an interview with PorterEdit. “But it’s tricky when people live-stream it.”

Turner added: “It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.”

Jonas and Turner are set to celebrate in a second wedding this summer in France. “Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source told Us of the upcoming party. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”

