They do! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1.

Diplo posted video from the couple’s nuptials in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator dressed in a red jumpsuit.

The Game of Thrones star, 23, wore a white dress with a veil while her groom, 29, was dressed in a dark gray suit and white shirt for the ceremony where country stars Dan + Shay played their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle.

The singer’s brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas were in attendance for the nuptials, which concluded with the celebrant singing “Viva Las Vegas” while the couple danced and the friends and family in attendance cheered.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the pair got a marriage license earlier in the day.

The couple, who were first linked in fall 2016, announced their engagement in October 2017 with matching photos on Instagram that showed off the British star’s stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring. “I said yes,” she wrote on her post, while the DNCE frontman captioned his, “She said yes.” Joe’s father, Kevin Jonas Sr., commented on Turner’s post writing, “We are so happy to welcome you to our family.”

Us Weekly previously reported that the pair were set to wed in France this summer, so it’s likely that they will follow in his brother Nick’s footsteps and have more than one ceremony, as the Jumanji actor did when he wed Priyanka Chopra in India in December.

The Camp Rock actor jokingly said earlier this month that he’d learned something important from their wedding.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” Joe said during an interview on the Zach Sang Show. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

“We learned a lesson from my wedding,” Nick added. “Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue.”

