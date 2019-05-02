Sin City is second to none when it comes to a spot for celebrity couples to tie the knot. While some famous faces opt to go to exotic locals to exchange nuptials, some of Hollywood’s hottest couples have made their love official with a small ceremony in Las Vegas.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa eloped in Vegas in 1996 after meeting onset of All My Children. Three children later, the Riverdale actor and the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show host couldn’t be more in love — and Ripa credits it somewhat to where they wed.

“Listen, I’ve got to tell you, [Mark and I] had a Vegas wedding, and I firmly believe in the power of Vegas weddings,” Ripa told cohost Ryan Seacrest while the two discussed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s surprise Sin City nuptials, which took place in May 2019. “And to read this news today, it’s all very, like, serendipity.”

The “Cake By the Ocean” crooner and the Game of Thrones star, for their part, got hitched by an Elvis Presley impersonator following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The couple exchanged vows at the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

On hand for the surprise wedding were Jonas’ brothers Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, as well as Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas. Though the pair went low-key, their bash was a star-studded event which included Turner walking down the aisle to Dan + Shay performing their song “Speechless.”

However, there are quite a few tumultuous relationships that have also come out of Las Vegas weddings, including Britney Spears and her childhood friend Jason Alexander as well as many others.

Scroll down to see what celebrity couples tied the knot in Vegas!