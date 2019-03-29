Not part of his plan? Nicolas Cage claimed in his annulment filing that he was not in a place to get married when he and fourth wife Erika Koike tied the knot.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 55-year-old actor “lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage. Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [they] were both drinking to the point of intoxication.”

The papers allege that “as a result of his intoxication, when [Koike] suggested to [Cage] that they should marry, [he] reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.”

Furthermore, the National Treasure star claimed that the makeup artist did not disclose “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person,” as well as “the full nature and extent of her criminal history,” which allegedly includes “additional active criminal proceedings.”

Cage and Koike wed on Sunday, March 23, the same day they obtained a marriage license. Four days later, the Leaving Las Vegas actor filed for an annulment.

The duo were first linked in April 2018 when they were spotted together in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Oscar winner was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. He shares son Kal-El, 13, with Kim and son Weston, 28, with ex Christina Fulton.

Cage spoke to the Guardian about his marriage to Kim before the two divorced. “I made a very clear decision to marry out of my own zip code,” he explained of his Korean-born ex. “I mean, way out of my own zip code. I married into another culture, and it’s interesting because in Korea they call me the Son-in-Law.”

