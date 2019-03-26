Fourth time’s a charm? Nicolas Cage has filed for a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, according to court documents obtained by E! and TMZ.

The websites report that the Snake Eyes actor’s girlfriend of nearly one year, Erika Koike, is also listed on the filing for matrimony.

The Croods 2 star, 55, was first spotted grabbing lunch with Koike at Via Appia’s restaurant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in April 2018.

Cage, who was on location in the Puerto Rican city shooting his upcoming flick, Primal, and his significant other reportedly left the restaurant together.

The twosome also stepped out together in L.A. in May, with the National Treasure star dressed in a flamboyant black and white leopard-print dinner jacket and black slacks and his girlfriend wearing silver pants and a cream top with fringe at the sleeves and pockets.

The Oscar winner was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and Alice Kim, with whom he shares son Kal-El, 13, from 2004 to 2016. (Cage also shares son Weston, 28, with ex Christina Fulton.)

The Face/Off actor previously spoke about his relationship to Kim, 35, whom he separated from in June 2016, to the Guardian.

“I made a very clear decision to marry out of my own zip code,” he told the publication of his Korean-born ex-wife. “I mean, way out of my own zip code. I married into another culture, and it’s interesting because in Korea they call me the Son-in-Law.”

He also spoke about feeling like an interloper to the U.K.’s The Times in September 2014. “Sometimes I feel like an outsider,” he admitted. “When you’re endowed with an original way of thinking, or with a highly active imagination, you can become quickly ostracized. You can feel isolated and misunderstood.”

