Usher and Jenn Goicoechea Wed During Super Bowl 2024 Weekend

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are officially married after five years of dating.

People reports that Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, wed over Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas. Us confirmed ahead of his halftime show on Sunday, February 11, that he and Goicoechea obtained a marriage license. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, the newlyweds showed off their new wedding bands for a night out in Sin City.

The couple were initially linked in 2016, but it wasn’t until three years later that Usher and Goicoechea made their relationship official. They have since expanded their family with daughter Sovereign, 3, and son Sire, 2. (Usher also shares older sons Cinco and Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster.)

Usher previously opened up about how he prioritizes his family, exclusively telling Us Weekly in February 2023, “The biggest challenge, period, is balance — trying to make enough time for it all and still have enough for yourself. Because you don’t have personal balance and you can’t balance it out for them.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: See Which Stars Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner found love with Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony […]

The R&B singer made an effort to put his loved ones first while balancing a music career.

“I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step,” he noted. “And God willing, I’m able to instill very incredible valuable things, lessons that’ll help assist them when I’m not around, believe it or not, that’s when it actually applies. And it matters more than anything.”

Related: Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea’s Relationship Timeline Usher has been singing about romance for years, and he finally found love with longtime partner Jenn Goicoechea. While it’s unclear how the “Yeah!” singer and Goicoechea initially met, the twosome were first photographed together in December 2016. In the snap, Usher leaned down while Goicoechea covered her mouth as she whispered into his ear. […]

Usher gushed about his lifelong devotion to Goicoechea, telling People ahead of the Super Bowl, “We’ve obviously made a commitment to life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

Related: Usher’s Family Guide: Meet the Singer’s Parents, Ex-Wives and Kids Fans may know Usher from his singing career, but the longtime musician is also a doting dad. The singer made his musical debut in the 1990s and has become a total success story since then, even kicking off a Las Vegas residency in 2022 and performing at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Usher may be […]

The performer also praised Goicoechea for remaining by his side over the years.

“I started this journey, I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, ‘Wow, this could be great,’” he recalled. “And we’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”