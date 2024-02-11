Usher has been singing about romance for years, and he finally found love with longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

While it’s unclear how the “Yeah!” singer and Goicoechea initially met, the twosome were first photographed together in December 2016. In the snap, Usher leaned down while Goicoechea covered her mouth as she whispered into his ear.

“Not sure what I’m saying or who I’m speaking too,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time. “But my nails look good.”

The pair sparked romance rumors when they were photographed together in Atlanta in June 2019 and seemingly confirmed their relationship status a few months later.

Usher and the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records have since welcomed two children together, Sovereign and Sire.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Usher and Goicoechea’s relationship:

March 2018

Two years after they were first photographed together, Usher and Goicoechea posed again in Atlanta via Goicoechea’s social media. In the pic, Goicoechea stood between two pals while Usher laughed as he leaned over the trio. “Boys club,” she wrote via Instagram.

October 2019

While initially sparking romance rumors at Keith Thomas’ party in June 2019, Usher and Goicoechea seemingly confirmed their status with a pic backstage at the Hollywood Bowl. In the snap, Usher was all smiles as Goicoechea kissed him on the cheek.

“‘Cause she’s such a good kisser! Caught a rare moment with @usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings! On 35mm film,” photographer Jennifer Johnson wrote via Instagram.

August 2020

Us Weekly confirmed Usher and Goicoechea were expecting their first child together, his third. (Usher shares sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.)

A source told Us, “They are thrilled and very excited.” The twosome were spotted outside a production studio in L.A., showing Goicoechea’s baby bump.

September 2020

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” Usher gushed via Instagram, alongside a photo of the baby’s hand. “’Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

May 2021

Usher revealed the news of their second baby via social media with a series of snaps debuting Goicoechea’s baby bump at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“‘Another one’ in my DJ Khaled voice. #IHeartAwards,” he captioned the Instagram post.

October 2021

The couple welcomed their second child together, Usher’s fourth.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” he wrote via Instagram with a close-up of the bottom half of the little one’s face. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Gang.”

November 2023

Usher gushed about his longtime love and gave a rare glimpse of their relationship during an interview with People.

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he told the outlet. “We have any [sic] amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them.”

He continued, “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend, and I love her.”