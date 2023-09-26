Usher’s Hottest Shirtless Moments Through the Years

Usher’s shirtless moments have Us singing “Yeah!” The R&B singer has been known to show some skin through the years — whether he’s posing for album artwork, flaunting his abs in concert or while out and about.

Two decades after showing off his shirtless physique at the 2000 Teen Choice Awards — and, one year later, at Planet Hollywood — the “Confessions” singer recreated his “Nice & Slow” cover art for the 25th anniversary of his album My Way. Usher posed shirtless for the photo, which he shared with his Twitter followers in 2022.

While Usher’s concerts have been sultry for years, Kimora Lee Simmons took it to the next level when she caressed his abs during his Las Vegas residency in April 2023.

Scroll down for some of his best and hottest shirtless moments through the years, from 1997 to present day.