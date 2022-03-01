Hello, handsome! Hollywood’s sexiest leading men, including Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum and more, aren’t shy about their rocking bodies.

In fact, the hottest men in the entertainment industry often show off their toned abs and physique while sharing tips, tricks and diet secrets with their fans. That was the case when Momoa was named GQ Man of the Year in 2019.

The Aquaman star, who got his start as a model before playing the hunky underwater superhero in 2018, revealed that he doesn’t have one idea as to what it means to be a “sexy” actor.

“The biggest thing for me is I’m searching, and I’m honest with myself,” the See star told GQ Australia in December 2019. “I get really happy and stoked about stuff, I just go for it, and I’m not afraid to say that. Maybe that’s an attractive thing – the guys I love and follow are like that, they’re doers, everyone from a musical friend to someone who’s an outdoorsman.”

The Hawaii native, who earned the title of Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunk in Hollywood in 2019, added: “It’s important to be funny too and in touch with your feminine and masculine side. I just feel like it’s OK to be a man, it’s OK to be a sensitive man, it’s OK to be a strong man. That way, slowly you come into it all.”

Jesse Metcalfe, for his part, exclusively told Us in February 2022 what it felt like to be dubbed a sex symbol after going shirtless while playing John Rowland on Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2009.

“That time in my career was such whirlwind,” the John Tucker Must Die star explained at the time. “It was a lot of pressure to look your best. I mean, there’s no doubt about it. Back in those days, I was like eight, nine percent body fat. I can assure you, I’m not that now.”

While both Momoa and Metcalfe are known for their rock-hard bodies on screen, they aren’t the only celebrities who’ve gone shirtless in the name of their craft. Harry Styles, for example, often shows skin while in concert, while Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron has been known for highlighting his abs on social media.

Scroll down to see some of Hollywood’s sexiest celebrities best shirtless moments over the years — and what workouts they do to achieve their killer physiques.