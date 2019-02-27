Congratulations, Jason Momoa! The Aquaman star has been voted Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunk in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actor beat out 29 other hotties for the honor, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski and Richard Madden, all of whom made it to the final five.

After working as a model, Momoa began his acting career with television roles in Baywatch Hawaii, North Shore, Stargate: Atlantis and The Game. Before joining the DC Universe as Aquaman, Momoa was known for playing Khal Drogo during season 1 of Game of Thrones.

The Hawaii native’s career catapulted after he appeared as Aquaman in the 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the 2017 movie Justice League. The following year, he starred as the title character in 2018’s Aquaman. After the film’s December release, he admitted exclusively to Us that he was worried about pulling off the superhero suit.

“The colors are very loud. I’m curious to see my face attached to that body. I feel like the most intimate part of it was being in it and looking at people’s faces,” he explained. “The coolest moment was probably when I got on the phone and I FaceTimed my kids and I saw their faces and saw my wife’s face!”

Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet share 11-year-old daughter Lola and 10-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

“When the trailer had come out, my wife had thankfully held up showing [the kids]. I came home, and I got to experience them watching it for the first time,” Momoa told Us. “My kids were like, ‘Papa, you’re so cool.’ It was the whole reason to be able to do it, just to be able to have my kids be able to watch something like that. They were with me on Justice League and Aquaman, but when it’s all done, and you see it — and they’re the perfect age. I’m very, very lucky to experience it with them.”

