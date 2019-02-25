It all comes down to this! After starting off Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunks in Hollywood poll with 30 men, there’s only five handsome gentlemen left — and your vote will decide who is crowned the winner!

Chris Pine, Milo Ventimiglia and Bradley Cooper are among the five hotties who did not make the cut after the top 10.

While Cooper, 44, may have fallen short on being named the Hottest Hunk, he looked dapper at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, where he was nominated for Best Actor for A Star Is Born. (He lost out to Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek.) The popular film remake, which also stars Lady Gaga, was also up for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. The American Sniper actor walked the carpet with his mother and his girlfriend, Irina Shayk.

During Sunday’s show, Cooper and Gaga, 32, took the stage to perform an epic rendition of “Shallow,” which won Best Original Song.

Two of Hollywood’s hottest Ryan’s — Reynolds and Gosling — were also left behind after making it to the top 10, but lucky for them, both men have supportive partners to console them!

Reynolds, 42, and wife Blake Lively share 4-year-old daughter James and 2-year-daughter Inez. An insider previously told Us that the twosome, who wed in 2012, have “such a solid relationship.”

“They truly couldn’t be happier and more in love,” the insider said, noting “their kids are the most important thing in their lives.”

Gosling, meanwhile, has been with Eva Mendes since 2011. The 38-year-old La La Land star and the 44-year-old actress share daughters Esmeralda, 4, and Amada, 2.

While it’s always hard to say goodbye, the five hotties left in the running to become Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunk — Jason Momoa, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, John Krasinski and Richard Madden— are all deserving of the honor.

To see how it all shakes out, check out Us Weekly‘s Hottest Hunks feature on newsstands on Wednesday, February 27. Until then, vote below! (And vote again and again!)

