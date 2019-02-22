It’s getting down to the wire! There’s only 10 men left in Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunks in Hollywood poll.

Channing Tatum, Rami Malek, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Gyllenhaal and Matt Bomer are among the hotties who have been eliminated.

While Chris Hemsworth is still in the running, his brother Liam Hemsworth also did not make the cut. The 29-year-old’s wife, Miley Cyrus, definitely thinks her man is the hottest man in Hollywood, however. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer recently made headlines for tagging him in a NSFW tweet.

“@LiamHemsworth love you,” Cyrus, 26, wrote alongside a pic of herself lying on the hood of a car with her legs spread in the air in a revealing bodysuit. The provocative meme, which read, “When it’s valentine’s day and bae says hi,” featured a photo from her 2014 Bangerz tour.

While Kit Harington, Idris Elba and Michael B. Jordan all nearly made it to the next round, Chris Pratt came the closest to making the top 10, but ultimately missed the cut.

The Jurassic World star, 39, shouldn’t be too heartbroken, though. Pratt is busy planning his wedding to fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“We’ve got a lot to get done,” he told Us exclusively earlier this month, noting the twosome are thinking about a “fall” or “winter kind of thing.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the Parks and Recreation alum gushed on Instagram. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds, Milo Ventimiglia, Bradley Cooper, John Krasinski and Richard Madden are among the 10 men who will ultimately get crowned the hottest of the hot.

To see how it all shakes out, check out Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunks feature next week. Until then, vote below! (And vote again and again!)

