So long, Prince Harry! 10 men have been eliminated from Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunks in Hollywood poll and the royal did not make the cut.

While Harry, 34, did not receive enough votes to move on to the second round, he is keeping busy preparing to become a father. The Duke of Sussex’s wife, Duchess Meghan, is expecting the couple’s first child and celebrated her baby shower with friends in New York City on Wednesday, February 20.

A source told Us earlier this month that Harry has been doting on Meghan, 37, during her pregnancy. “Harry’s being his usual amazing self around Meghan,” the source said. “He’s keeping an eye on her to ensure she doesn’t overwork because she’s not the best at knowing when to put the brakes on — that’ll be Harry’s job.”

Other men who did not move on to round two in Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunks poll include Dev Patel, Penn Badgley and Jesse Williams, even though all three actors have had starring roles in the past year. While Patel, 28, is set to star in the film adaption of Charles Dickens’ book The Personal History of David Copperfield in 2019, Badgley’s Lifetime-turned-Netflix series, You, became one of the most talked about thrillers. Williams, meanwhile, continues to heat up Grey Sloan Memorial as Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy.

Hours after Mark Consuelos dished about how he knew wife Kelly Ripa was The One on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Riverdale star was also eliminated from the poll. “We would go out with groups of people from [All My Children] and slowly each date would go that the groups started getting smaller and smaller until it was just us two,” he told Cohen on Wednesday, February 20. “I was shy, I wasn’t very aggressive that way.”

Rounding out the eliminated hotties? Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman, Luke Evans, Lenny Kravitz, Norman Reedus and Henry Golding. (Sorry, cuties, Us still loves you!)

Men still in the running include Jason Momoa, Chris — and Liam! —Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, Rami Malek, Chris Pine, Ryan Gosling, Chris Pratt, Idris Elba, Milo Ventimiglia and more!

