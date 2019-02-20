Which Chris — Evans, Hemsworth, Pine or Pratt — is the hottest? Are you team Ryan Gosling or Reynolds? Us Weekly has rounded up the top 30 Hottest Hunks in Hollywood — and your vote will decide No. 1.

As for the contenders, some of the men have been making headlines for years — including Prince Harry, Lenny Kravitz, Bradley Cooper, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Other stars’ careers have catapulted to new heights in 2018-19, including Rami Malek, who is nominated for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek, 37, already took home the Golden Globe and SAG Award in January.

“I go into all of these moments not expecting anything and I go out of my way not to expect anything, so when my name does get called, it is pure elation and it has been for some time now,” the Mr. Robot star told Us last month about award season.

Henry Golding also turned heads after starring as Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians.

“When you start watching, you forget it’s all Asian. It’s secondary,” he told Us in August about the romantic comedy. “You watch because of the story and travel on a journey with these characters. It shows you can tell wonderful stories with Asian characters.”

Chadwick Boseman, who was known for portraying baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 2013’s 42, became even more popular following the release of Black Panther.

“I played this character not based upon the superhero aspects of him and things blowing up and fights and all of that, that he has a very human experience,” Boseman told Us in January 2018. “This movie is about him being vulnerable. He can’t complete his arc without the vulnerability of the losses, without dealing with death. So in essence this entire movie about that, still, losing his father.”

Other hotties up for the Us‘ honor include Penn Badgley, Jason Momoa, Norman Reedus, Michael B. Jordan, Matt Bomer, Mark Consuelos, Jesse Williams and more!

To see how it all shakes out, check out Us Weekly’s Hottest Hunks feature next week. Until then, vote below! (And vote again and again!)



Who Is the Hottest Hunk in Hollywood?

