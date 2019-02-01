How Prince Harry Is Doting on Duchess Meghan During Her Pregnancy

All about Meghan! Prince Harry is doing everything he can to make sure Duchess Meghan and their unborn child are safe and healthy, a royal source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Harry’s being his usual amazing self around Meghan,” the source tells Us. “He’s keeping an eye on her to ensure she doesn’t overwork because she’s not the best at knowing when to put the brakes on — that’ll be Harry’s job.”

While her husband may be concerned the former actress, 37, is overworking herself, the source tells Us that Meghan is “full of energy and in good spirits.”

“She really feels great and is enjoying the busy work schedule she has at the moment,” the source says.

According to the source, Harry, 34, also wants Meghan to enjoy the latter half of her pregnancy because their whole world will change after they become parents: “He’ll make sure she’s not doing too much as they enter the final weeks.”

Kensington Palace announced Meghan’s pregnancy in October 2018. An insider previously told Us that the pair have gotten baby advice from Harry’s brother, Prince William, and the Duke of Cambridge’s wife, Duchess Kate.

“Both of them have spoken to Harry and Meghan about parenting, giving a few bits of advice ahead of the arrival of their baby,” the insider revealed, referring to the parents of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 9 months. “Having been through it a few times, their ‘tricks of the trade’ have definitely been appreciated. Harry and Meghan are totally open to all help and advice!”

For even more on the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!