12 Pics of Prince Harry With Kids That Will Make Your Ovaries Burst

Prince Harry is uncle to brother Prince William and Duchess Kate’s three kids, but the sixth in line to the British throne is set to experience fatherhood first-hand — he and Duchess Meghan announced in October 2018 that they are expecting their first child. Based on the photos below, we think he’ll make a great dad. Through his charity efforts and royal duties, it seems Prince Harry has shared smiles with some of the world’s cutest kids! Scroll down for the sweet shots.