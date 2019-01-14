Rocking her new bling! Katherine Schwarzenegger stepped out wearing her huge diamond engagement ring in Los Angeles on Monday, January 14, hours after her boyfriend, Chris Pratt, revealed that he’d popped the question.

Pratt, 39, announced on Sunday, January 13, via Instagram that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, are engaged.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the Parks and Rec alum captioned a pic of the pair. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️”

On Monday, Schwarzenegger reposted the photo and added, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍”

Josh Marion, vice president of online jeweler Ritani, said Schwarzenegger’s engagement ring “appears to be an oval shaped diamond that weighs at least 5 carats that is set in a petite platinum setting to maximize the sparkle of this stunning diamond.” He added that the ring’s price likely ranged from $350,000 to $400,000.

The Jurassic Park actor and the author were first spotted together in June 2018. A source previously told Us that Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, set up the duo because “they’re both active in the church.”

Scroll through to see pics of Schwarzenegger sporting her new engagement ring in L.A.: