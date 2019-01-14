Ring-ing in the new year! After Chris Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger — posting a photo of the 29-year-old and her engagement ring — his fiancée raved about the news on Instagram.

“My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Monday, January 14, sharing the same pic and adding a heart emoji and a diamond ring emoji.

The post came just hours after Pratt’s upload, in which the 39-year-old revealed the happy news. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he wrote on Sunday, January 13. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Anna Faris, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s first wife and the mother of their 6-year-old son, rejoiced in the comments of Pratt’s post, as did his Avengers costar Tom Holland. “I’m so happy for you both!!” Faris, 42, wrote. “Congratulations!”

On Facebook, Pratt explained the timing of the couple’s announcement. “Ideally we’d have kept this secret for as long as possible,” he wrote. “But considering there’s paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we’ll take the lead here and release this statement.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, were first spotted together in June 2018. That November, a source told Us Weekly that the pair would be “engaged soon” and that Pratt was already turning down work “so he can spend time with her.”

