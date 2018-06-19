Does Chris Pratt have a new lady in his life? The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor was spotted on a picnic date with Katherine Schwarzenegger in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, June 17.

TMZ obtained photos of the pair smiling and laughing while hanging out underneath a palm tree. Pratt, 38, reportedly picked up Schwarzenegger, 28, at her home in his red Ford truck and drove her to the park.

The outing came nearly a year after the Guardians of the Galaxy star and Anna Faris announced that they had separated. They both filed for divorce in December after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The estranged couple share son Jack, 5. The Mom star, 41, is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Here are five things to know about Pratt’s potential new flame!

1. She Has a Famous Family

Katherine is the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, who were married from 1986 to 2011. The former California governor, 70, and the TV journalist, 62, also share daughter Christina, 26, and sons Patrick, 24, and Christopher, 20. In addition, Arnold is the father of son Joseph, 20, whom the Terminator actor fathered with housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena during his marriage to Shriver. Katherine is also a great-niece of the late president John F. Kennedy.

2. She’s an Author

Katherine has published three books: Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty From Someone Who’s Been There and Back (2010), I Just Graduated … Now What? Honest Answers From Those Who Have Been There (2014) and the children’s book Maverick and Me (2017). “I wanted to write this book because I saw how kids reacted to me having my dog and the fact that you could get a dog that came with a story,” she told Us Weekly of Maverick and Me in September.

3. She’s an Animal Lover

Katherine is an ambassador for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). During an appearance on the Today show in November, she explained, “This is what I’m passionate about. This is what makes my heart beat faster.” She also supports the Best Friends Animal Society.

4. She’s a Blogger

In addition to writing books, Katherine has her own blog. She typically writes about food, fashion, animals and health. “People my age have an important role to play across the board in our society and I want to use my voice for positive change,” she wrote in her site’s About Me section.

5. She’s Just Like Her Mom

Katherine graduated from the University of Southern California’s USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in May 2012 with a degree in communications. She has worked as a contributor to several publications, in addition to appearing on Entertainment Tonight and The View.

