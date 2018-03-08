She has their support! Those close to Anna Faris couldn’t be happier that she has found love again with beau Michael Barrett after splitting from husband Chris Pratt.

“They are a great match,” an insider reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “All of her friends love him. He’s so down-to-earth, stable and obsessed with Anna.”

The cinematographer also has Faris’ 5-year-old son Jack’s seal of approval. “Michael is great with him and that’s all Anna cares about,” the pal says. “They are doing so well.”

Barrett, 47, and the Unqualified author, 41, first sparked romance rumors when they were seen together in Italy in November 2017. The duo were then spotted house hunting in Los Angeles the following month.

Faris’ Mom costar Allison Janney spoke about the relationship in December “She’s got her new man who seems … She just seems great,” the Oscar winner, 58, gushed to E! News. “She’s doing really well and I’m so happy for her. I met [Michael] once, he seems really lovely. I don’t know him, but I’m happy for her. If she’s happy, I’m happy.”

The House Bunny actress and Pratt, 38, called it quits in July 2017 and he filed for divorce five months later. Faris opened up about coparenting their son Jack with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor during an exclusive interview with Us in January.

“I think it’s just the general idea of making sure that [Jack’s] surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that,” she explained. “We have amazing friends and incredible family and we just feel safe and protected and happy and so far he is. He’s pretty hysterical.”

