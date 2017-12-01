Chris Pratt Files for Divorce From Anna Faris

Making it official. Chris Pratt filed for divorce from Anna Faris on Friday, December 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

Pratt, who cited irreconcilable differences, listed July 13 as the date of separation. Faris, 41, filed her response to the divorce at the same time.

The former couple, who are both asking for joint custody of their 5-year-old son Jack, announced their separation in a joint statement on August 6.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the Mom star wrote on Instagram at the time. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 38, shared a similar statement on Facebook, and added that the duo “continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Pratt and Faris tied the knot in 2009 after meeting on the set of Take Me Home Tonight two years earlier.

Faris opened up about their split on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October.

“We’re great, and he’s amazing,” Faris said. “We’re great friends and we always will be. It’s so true, it’s so true. Life is too short.”

The House Bunny actress has since been linked to cinematographer Michael Barrett. The rumored couple were spotted holding hands in Venice, Italy, last month.

