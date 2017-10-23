Anna Faris had nothing but kind words for her ex Chris Pratt during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday, October 23.

“We’re great, and he’s amazing,” the Mom star, 40, said. “We’re great friends and we always will be. It’s so true, it’s so true. Life is too short.”

Faris and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 38, announced in early August that they were legally separating after eight years of marriage. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Since then, the former couple have had nothing but kind words for each other. Pratt even wrote for the forward for Faris’ memoir, Unqualified (out Tuesday, October 24). “He was so kind to do that,” she said on Live before joking that they made a deal he would get an advance copy if he penned the introductory chapter.

The Scary Movie actress also opened up about their 5-year-old son, Jack. “He’s amazing. He’s such a great, happy boy,” she gushed.

Jack has entered an awkward phase, though. “He has incredibly bad breath now,” she revealed with a laugh. “He’ll be like, ‘Mommy, mommy,’ early in the morning, and he’ll whisper in my ear. And I’ll say, ‘Buddy, you have dragon breath. When did that happen?’ And then he’ll just breathe into my nose. … Listen, there’s some stuff with boys getting older that we don’t even wanna know. I’m worried about sheets.”

Faris also briefly discussed her amicable separation from Pratt with The New York Times. “The story is kind of dull,” she told the newspaper in an interview published on Monday. “It’s a little bit like, two incredibly busy people that care a lot for each other got really busy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!