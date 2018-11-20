Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Be ‘Engaged Soon’

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting super serious. How so? “They’ll be engaged soon,” an insider predicts in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, is turning down work just “so he can spend time with her,” and that he’s planning to pop the question to his author love, 28.

Us first reported Pratt began seeing Schwarzenegger in July, almost a year after his split from estranged wife Anna Faris, who he shares son Jack, 6, with. “Her mom set her up,” a source said at the time of Maria Shriver. “They’re both active in the church.” Check out the video above for more on their whirlwind romance.

