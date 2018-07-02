Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are heating up — and quickly.

“They’re dating. It’s new,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the couple, who were introduced by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver. “Her mom set them up because they’re both active in the church.”

The Jurassic World star, 39, has already won over those close to the Rock What You’ve Got author. “Her family really likes him,” notes the insider. “They’re really into each other.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 28, sparked romance rumors in late June when they were spotted enjoying a romantic picnic date in Santa Barbara, California. Photos of the pair obtained by TMZ featured them laughing and smiling while reclining under a palm tree.

The romantic outing came nearly one year after the Parks and Recreation alum separated from Anna Faris after eight years of marriage. The exes, who share son Jack, 5, filed for divorce in December citing irreconcilable differences.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy actor seems to have moved on with Schwarzenegger, Faris, 41, has been dating cinematographer Michael Barrett since November.

Pratt opened up about their split in a candid interview in April. “Divorce sucks. But at he end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal. But yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

