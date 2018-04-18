Opening up. Chris Pratt, who has been mum about his split from wife Anna Faris since the couple announced their separation in August, finally spoke out on the topic.

The Jurassic Park actor, 38, opened up to Entertainment Weekly for their Summer Movie issue and told the magazine, “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.” The former couple, who married in July 2009, share son Jack, 5.

“It’s not ideal,” he added. “But yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

The Unqualified author, 41, echoed Pratt’s sentiment about focusing on their son when speaking exclusively with Us Weekly in January: “I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have like just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy and so far he is.”

The Parks and Recreation alum and the Overboard actress revealed in a joint statement on Instagram that they were going their separate ways. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the statement read. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. … We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

In December, the Guardians of the Galaxy star filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Faris, who filed a response at the same time, also cited the same reason for the split. Both are seeking joint custody of Jack.

