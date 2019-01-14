She said yes! Chris Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Sunday, January 13, with a sweet Instagram post of the couple embracing that showed off her massive diamond engagement ring, and now we’ve got some scoop on the sparkler.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned the pic, which shows Schwarzenegger admiring her brand new bling.

With a large oblong center stone and delicate band, the bauble shines brightly on the bride-to-be’s finger, and experts believe such a setting is meant to insure maximum shimmer.

“Ms. Schwarzenegger’s engagement ring appears to be an oval shaped diamond that weighs at least 5 carats that is set in a petite platinum setting to maximize the sparkle of this stunning diamond,” says Josh Marion, vice president of online jeweler Ritani.

Marion, who has some two decades of experience working with diamonds, believes the color and clarity of the stone Pratt picked out are “very high,” and, therefore, the ring likely has a hefty price tag to match. Think: somewhere in the $350,000 to $400,000 range.

On her own Instagram, Schwarzenegger shared the same photo of her and Pratt, writing, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍.”

On Monday, she was spotted on her way to breakfast in Brentwood, California, in a trench coat, boots and pageboy cap, but even a little rain couldn’t dampen her bling. The author’s engagement sparkler was visible as she held onto her wallet, and, in the immortal words of Rihanna, she shined bright like a diamond.

