Chris-Pratt-Asked-Katherine’s-Parents-for-Permission-Before-Proposing

Staying on his in-laws’ good side. Chris Pratt went to fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger’s famous parents for approval weeks before he proposed, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Chris asked for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s permission around Christmas,” the insider explains, adding that “Maria helped him with the proposal.”

The Jurassic World actor, 39, announced his engagement to the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, on Sunday, January 13. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the newly engaged couple. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Katherine also shared the same photo on her Instagram page and captioned it, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you.”

Pratt later admitted on Facebook that he and the blogger wanted to keep their engagement quiet but knew people would quickly catch on. “Ideally we’d have kept this secret for as long as possible,” he wrote. “But considering there’s paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we’ll take the lead here and release this statement.”

The couple received lots of love and support from fans, friends, celebrities and family members after making the exciting announcement. Katherine’s younger brother Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote “Love you brother” on Pratt’s Instagram post while Shriver, 63, said, “Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spirtual [sic] people. We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you.”

Anna Faris, the Parks and Recreation alum’s ex-wife with whom he shares 6-year-old son, Jack, also expressed her joy at the engagement news. She commented, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

Katherine and Pratt sparked dating rumors in June 2018 after they were spotted spending time together on a picnic in Santa Barbara, California. A few days later, Us exclusively confirmed their relationship, with a source revealing that the Emmy-winning journalist was the one who “set them up.”

“Her family really likes him,” the insider added at the time. Four months later, a second source told Us that the pair were very serious about each other and predicted that they would “be engaged soon.”

