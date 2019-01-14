Proud mom! Maria Shriver congratulated daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and future son-in-law Chris Pratt after the actor popped the question.

“Congratulations to two loving kind caring thoughtful Spirtual [sic] people,” Shriver, 63, commented on Pratt’s Instagram engagement announcement on Monday, January 14. “We are so happy for you you are blessed as is everyone who knows you … yes let’s go.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, shared a photo of the 29-year-old author showing off her new diamond ring on Sunday, January 13.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” Pratt wrote alongside the pic of him kissing his new fiancée on the forehead. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️.”

On Monday, Schwarzenegger shared the same picture and added, “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you ♥️💍.”

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Shriver was the one who set up Pratt and Schwarzenegger because “they’re both active in the church.”

“Her family really likes him,” the insider revealed in July 2018 weeks after the duo were spotted together for the first time in public. “They’re really into each other.”

Celebrities quickly flooded Pratt’s Instagram photo with comments on Monday, including his ex-wife, Anna Faris, with whom he shares 6-year-old son Jack. Pratt and Faris called it quits in August 2017. Their divorce was finalized in October 2018.

“I’m so happy for you both!!” the Mom star wrote. “Congratulations!”

Katherine’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has yet to comment on the news.

