Thrilled for them both! Anna Faris wishes ex-husband Chris Pratt nothing but the best following the news that he’s engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

One day after he announced that he popped the question to the 29-year-old, the Mom actress, 42, expressed her excitement. “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!” she wrote on his Instagram post on Monday, January 14.

Pratt, 39, revealed on Sunday, January 13, that he proposed. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” the Guardians of the Galaxy star captioned an Instagram picture of the couple locked in an embrace as his fiancée showed off her diamond ring. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The newly engaged pair were first spotted together in June 2018 after being introduced by her mom, Maria Shriver, who “set them up because they’re both active in the church.” In November, an insider told Us Weekly that they would “be engaged soon” even though they hadn’t been dating for very long.

Faris and Pratt, who share 6-year-old son, Jack, announced their separation in August 2017, admitting that they “tried really hard for a long time,” but couldn’t make their eight-year marriage work.

“We’re really disappointed,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

The Everwood alum officially filed for divorce from the Overboard actress in December 2017, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint custody of Jack. The split was finalized in October 2018. Faris, who is currently in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett, told Us in January 2018 that the pair’s goal is to make sure their son is “surrounded by a lot of love and happiness … to make sure that he feels safe and protected.”

