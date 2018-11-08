Staying close. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ divorce agreement reportedly stipulates the proximity in which the pair must live to each other.

The settlement dictates the two live within five miles of each other until their 6-year-old son, Jack, finishes the sixth grade, according to documents obtained by TMZ. According to the website, Pratt, 38, and Faris, 41, would have to give written notice at least three months in advance if one of them wanted to live outside of the five-mile range. They will have to abide by this rule for approximately the next five years.

The divorce documents also set parameters for travel. TMZ reported that the coparents must provide 30 days notice if they wish to go out of the country with Jack and “reasonable” advance notice if they want to go out of the state.

The actors worked out the specifics of their divorce with a private judge, who approved the agreement on Wednesday, according to the website.

The Jurassic World star and the Mom actress have remained on good terms following their split. The duo most recently stepped out with their respective significant others — Katherine Schwarzenegger and Michael Barrett — while trick-or-treating with their son in Los Angeles on Halloween.

Faris and Pratt announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage. They both filed for divorce in December of last year.

The “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast host opened up to Us Weekly in January about coparenting. “I think it’s just the general idea of just making sure that he’s surrounded by a lot of love and happiness and we’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and an incredible family and we have like just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy and so far he is,” she said. “He’s pretty hysterical.”

The Overboard star insisted there was no drama between her and her ex in an interview published in May. “It feels like it’s more dramatic than it is,” Faris told Marie Claire at the time. “Chris and I have a great friendship and Jack is so happy and so loved.”

The Avengers: Infinity War actor expressed a similar sentiment in an April interview. “Divorce sucks,” he admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.”

