One big, happy, blended family! Chris Pratt and Anna Faris just proved they’re quite the modern exes.

Pratt, 39, and girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger were all smiles as they strolled alongside his ex-wife Faris, 41, and her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The group laughed as they took Pratt and Faris’ son Jack, 6, trick-or-treating in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 31.

The Jurassic World star and the “Unqualified” podcast host have remained on positive terms since ending their eight-year marriage in August 2017. Three months ago, they were spotted hanging out with Jack in L.A. multiple times.

Now, Pratt and Faris’ new partners seem to be getting along just as well as the former couple! Schwarzenegger, 28, who started dating the Guardians of the Galaxy actor in July, was seen chatting with the Overboard actress. Meanwhile, Barrett, who has been romancing Faris since November 2017, and Pratt also appeared to have a good time with each other.

Faris opened up about coparenting with the Passengers actor for her April Women’s Health cover story. “What Chris and I try to do is communicate openly,” the Mom star said at the time. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child — that makes the rest of it worth it.”

Pratt shared a similar sentiment in April. “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!