Anna Faris continues to hold a place in her heart for her estranged husband, Chris Pratt, eight months after they announced their separation.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” the Mom star, 41, said in her May 2018 cover story for Women’s Health. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect [our 5-year-old son] Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child — that makes the rest of it worth it.”

Faris, who is now dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, still believes in finding her “happily ever after.” She told the magazine, “I love love! Like all of us, I need a sense of human connection and intimacy. At the end of a workday I feel exposed and kind of raw. I want to be with someone I can confess to, and who can confess to me.”

The Overboard actress and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 38, announced in August that they had called it quits after eight years of marriage. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “Our son has two parents who love him very much. … We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Pratt filed for divorce in December, citing irreconcilable differences. Faris filed her response at the same time.

In March, the Unqualified author admitted that she’s unsure whether she still believes in marriage. “I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship,” she said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast. “I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding.”

Meanwhile, Pratt has largely stayed silent on the divorce. He returned to social media in January after a monthlong hiatus.

