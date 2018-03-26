Anna Faris isn’t sure what the future holds. After being married twice — first to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, then to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2017 — the actress admits that she’s not positive she still believes in the institution.

“I am a romantic. I believe in a partnership, I believe in companionship. I just don’t know if I believe in a ceremony of a wedding,” the Mom star, 41, told Dax Shepard during his podcast, Armchair Expert, on Monday, March 26.

“You’d think that having successfully married parents would increase your odds [of making it work],” she explained, revealing that she and her brother often discuss the topic. “But how we’ve justified it is trying to make something work when we weren’t sort of picking up the clues. For me, it was sort of checking it off the list. If I get this part solved, I’ll do career and everything … I think I was also very intimidated by dating in L.A., not feeling like I fit here with glamorous people, and I felt like the stoner dudes that I knew back home were just easier. Flashier guys here, I don’t know.”

As for whether she’d marry again, she says she’d “need to figure out what the purpose is” before that. “Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? … For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits.”

Faris also explained that she and Pratt, 38, knew they’d get a strong reaction on social media — especially since they had appeared so in love on Instagram.

“Chris and I did talk about [it]. We got, like, on the Twitter feed [and saw] ‘Love is dead,’ and ‘Relationship Goals,’” she says. “I think what we were also guilty of, although we had an unbelievable marriage and have a great friendship now and we love our son to death — I’m really proud of that, because I’m not sure I did that well the first time — but we obviously cultivated something and it was rewarding for a while. It was like, ‘People seem to think we got all this s—t all right.’”

“I had a little bit of a childish feeling [toward fans responding] of ‘Oh come on, f—kin’ grow up.’ [There was] a little bit of anger,” she said. “But that’s not fair either because I cultivated it. We intentionally cultivated this idea of, like, ‘Look at this beautiful family.’ There were so many moments that were like that, but of course — just like anything on social media — you don’t post, ‘Where the f—k is the toilet paper?’ So yeah, I think it’s a very hard for me to be genuine.”

Pratt and Faris coparent their 5-year-old son, Jack.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!